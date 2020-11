ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police are investigating after a person died after a vehicle struck the bridge support of the Powers Road overpass on Thursday afternoon.

Callers reported the vehicle was on fire and a person was trapped inside. The calls came in around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the car was engulfed in flames and the occupant was dead.

The identity of the occupant is being held pending notification of the family.