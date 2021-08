BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials with ambulance company American Medical Response have confirmed to News 4 that a person was shot around 9 p.m. Monday near Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood

The shooting happened on Page Street near Lawn.

AMR says one person was taken to ECMC. Their name, gender, and condition is unknown as of 10 p.m. Monday night.

News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.