Person who was at Clarence Middle School on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19

(WIVB) – A person who was at Clarence Middle School on Sept. 9 has tested positive for COVID-19, the Clarence Central School District’s health office said Sunday.

The district can’t release the person’s name or any personally identifying info about the person.

The Erie County Department of Health has started contact tracing to determine who might have been in contact with the person who tested positive and will contact parents if it’s determined their child came into contact with the person.

Areas that the person occupied are also being cleaned and sanitized.

If you have questions, contact your student’s building nurse or click here.

