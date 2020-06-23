Personal training facility in Buffalo sets safety guidelines for reopening

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Gyms across Western New York are counting down the days till they can reopen. While Fierce Fitness owner Giovanni Preziuso waits for word from the state, he’s already drafting a reopening plan.

“We were operating on a semi-private coaching model prior to this so they’re just going to be coming back into this and they might find that hey it’s really nice to have our own designated space and you don’t have too many people encroaching on that space,” he said.

New restrictions he’ll have in place include limiting his gym to 10 people at a time. That’s eight clients and two trainers at a time.

Employees will disinfect equipment immediately after it’s used and people will be separated while working out. Clients will be expected to bring their own water bottle, towel, and mat.

“It’s still nice to look around and say there’s some normalcy because there is a community, people around us, and they might find that inspiration and motivation by being in the same environment as other people with similar goals working out together,” Preziuso said.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.