Petition looks to create “National Trick or Treat Day” on last Saturday of October

(WIVB) – Trick-or-treating on Halloween night is tradition- but should the festivities be moved to a weekend?

A Change.org petition is calling for the creation of a “National Trick-or-Treat Day” on the last Saturday of every October.

The petition, which has over 150,000 signatures so far, calls for the creation of an extra day of festivities “so families across the country can participate in community parades, throw neighborhood parties and opt for daytime Trick or Treating”, according to the campaign page.

According to a study by AutoInsurance.org, there’s an 83 percent spike in deadly crashes involving kids on weeknight Halloweens.

The study also found that there’s a 55 percent increase in fatal pedestrian crashes on weekday Halloweens.

Friday Halloweens are the most deadly according to the study- since 1994, there as been a 36 percent increase in fatal traffic accidents on average on Halloweens falling on Fridays.

The study says that when Halloween falls on a Saturday, the average fatal crash increase was 27 percent, compared to 52 percent on Friday.

Should Trick-or-Treating be moved to a Saturday?

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, just over half of people who took this Twitter poll thought so.

A https://t.co/e6vkkzbKO4 petition that's already gathered over 150,000 signatures is looking to establish a National Trick or Treat Day on the last Saturday of every October. Do you think this would be a better idea than having #Halloween festivities on Oct. 31? — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) October 21, 2019

However, the same poll on Facebook yielded different results.

Over 150,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to add a "National Trick or Treat Day" on the last Saturday of October. Would a Saturday celebration be better than one on Oct. 31? Posted by News 4 WIVB Buffalo on Monday, October 21, 2019

Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31, originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, and was later was known as “All Hallows Eve”, the day before “All Saints Day” in the Catholic calendar.

Do you think trick-or-treating should be moved to Saturdays? Let us know what you think on social media.