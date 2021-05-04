Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for kids as young as 12 by; local pediatric experts weigh the risks and the benefits

The FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and older sometime next week.

That’s good news for local doctors who have seen the of the virus on children every day.

“I’m having to do careful cardiac clearance for patients with Covid-19. We have to send them for extra studies to check their heart, because we’re finding that a small number of kids who get Covid-19, can also have inflammation and problems with their heart,” Dr. Rachel Kaufman Buffalo Pediatrics Associates. So, none of this happens with the vaccine. This is why, even though the vaccine can cause several unpleasant days, you don’t want to pick the natural infection over the vaccine if you have a choice.”

When it comes time to get your 12 year old vaccinated, local experts say don’t worry, it’s not going to give your kid covid.

“No, that just doesn’t happen,” said Dr. Mark Hicar UB Pediatric Infectious Disease expert. “The MRNA vaccines have been around for 10 or 15 years and they’ve been given to thousands of people well before this in different trails on Ebola and HIV and other programs and there’s never been any long term effects associated with these vaccines.”