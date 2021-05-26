PGA Hope of WNY kicks of in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some local veterans hit the links Wednesday.



The V.A. of Western New York hosted its first PGA Hope of Western New York event of this season at Glen Oaks Golf Course.

Veterans will spend the next eight weeks, learning how to play golf and how to adapt to disabilities.

Officials say golf is a great rehab tool, especially after a year of covid.



“The serene environment and the peace of a golf course comes out and it’s definitely in relation to a Memorial Day so it’s a really big beginning of hope for eight weeks and the gentlemen and ladies are going to swing big,” said, Patrick Mcgowan, recreation therapist.

A couple of Buffalo Bills made it out for the event. Tight end Dawson Knox and rookie lineman Spencer Brown were on the course for the veterans.