Pharmacies gearing-up to vaccinate people with co-morbidities; while struggling with vaccine supply

Many local pharmacists say they’re ready to put shots in the arms of people with co-morbidities, just as long as the Covid-19 vaccines keep flowing in.

With New York State now adding people with co-morbidities to the list of folks who are allowed to get vaccinated at pharmacies, some pharmacists are frustrated as they see vaccines trickle in or not arrive at all.

“Here we are, we’ve been at this for almost two months, and I’m getting a small amount of vaccines,” said Bradley J. Arthur Pharmacist. “Our other pharmacy in Tonawanda got none (this week). So it is kind of frustrating, getting that message out that we’re here, we’re ready to service the community. Just work with us, that’s all we’re asking for.”

The folks at the Family Medical Pharmacy in Williamsville were expecting a shipment this week and didn’t get any.

“Now, we’re a week without any first shots vaccines so we have a lot of customers that we have to call and cancel their appointments and move them to next week. It’s all up to the state,” said Michael Rossi, owner of Family Medical Pharmacy

The New York State Health department says if you have a comorbidity the state says you have to have a doctor’s note, medical information with proof of a comorbidity, or signed certification. The health department also says pharmacies will be allowed to vaccinate people 50 and up on Tuesday.