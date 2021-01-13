Pharmacy in Williamsville administers their first batch of vaccines

The Family Medical Pharmacy in Williamsville received their first batch of covid19 vaccines Wednesday and they’ve been very busy putting shots.

“We’ve got our patients scheduled at noon and we’ve got them every ten mins. We’ve got a lengthy list unfortunately. so people need to be patient, there will be enough doses,” said Michael Rossi, owner of Family Medical Pharmacy. “They’re really chomping at the bit to get the vaccine, which is encouraging, because we need to get herd immunity. It’s the only way we can beat this virus and this pandemic.”

Before you get the covid vaccine, the CDC says you should wait at least 14 days after you get other vaccines, like the shingles vaccine.

“So anything that taxes the immune system whether it’s shingles, flu, pneumonia, you should probably wait 30 days, is kind of a safe bet, but two would be the earliest,” said Rossi.

Experts say you should always consult your doctor and sometimes exceptions can be made.

“Presently, the CDC has issued a guideline, that in a perfect world we should wait 14 days before or after the coronavirus vaccine for getting an additional vaccine, however, that’s based on the possibility that other vaccinations could affect the new coronavirus vaccine. We don’t really have any data on that,” said Thomas Russo, Professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

“So it’s really more of a guideline. If there is an urgent medical need and you have to get another vaccination, and you happen to be within that 14 day window. The benefits and risks of that additional vaccination should be discussed and may be appropriate in a given situation.”

Vaccines are by appointment only. New York State’s Online tool: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/Public/prescreener

Who can get the vaccine in Phase 1B? https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine