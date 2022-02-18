Pharmacy owner: Many insurance companies not reimbursing well/at all for COVID pill

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A handful of pharmacies across the region now have access to new COVID antiviral pills, but at least one pharmacy in WNY is reporting low reimbursements to properly distribute the potentially life-saving medication.

At Kenmore RX Center, staff has been working long hours doing COVID testing, COVID vaccinations and now distributing that new, COVID medication. There are two of them, one is made by Merck, the other by Pfizer. If patients take the pills within five days of symptoms, the medication is known to be effective in keeping them out of the hospital.

“This is a restricted medication,” Jeff Rutowski said, a pharmacist and part owner of Kenmore RX Center. “We are one of a handful of pharmacies across Western New York that do have the medication available to their patients.”

Rutowski said he receives the pills for free from the government and then give it to patients, who have a prescription, for free. But there’s a cost for dispensing the medication and he said they’re not always getting paid that.

Staff has to research every patient’s medical history. These drugs cannot be taken if a person has a certain medical background, and they make sure their patient is a good candidate for the pills. They also have to make sure the dosage is correct, in some cases, changing the dosage for certain people on other medications. All of that takes time and time equals money because Rutowski has to pay his employees.

“Some studies have indicated that it costs anywhere from $10-15 per prescription over and above the product cost in order to remain viable.”

So who should pay that cost? Rutowski says that lies on the insurance company.

According to him, roughly 15% of insurance companies are reimbursing him no money at all to distribute the drub. And he said more the 90% of insurance companies are reimbursing him $10 or less.

“Unfortunately it’s all over the board,” he said. “Some insurance companies are willing to pay a fair price for pharmacist’s services, unfortunately other insurance companies would rather use their money for idk, naming stadiums after themselves or things like that.”

News 4 reached out to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and they sent the following statement:

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is committed to supporting public health efforts and ensuring access to COVID-19 treatment for our members. We have paid nearly $100 million towards COVID-19 treatment for our members since the onset of the pandemic. This includes reimbursing pharmacies for dispensing FDA emergency use authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications for our members with prescription drug coverage. We recognize that these COVID-19 antiviral medications require additional counseling considerations for individuals who are receiving them. That’s why we worked to ensure increased reimbursement to pharmacies for dispensing these specific medications to our members.” Corey DeLuca, Vice President, Clinical & Specialty Pharmacy Services

Rutowski said he’s happy to provide patients with the medication and spend the time to do it. He’ll continue doing it, but as a small, family-owned business, he said he needs proper reimbursement to keep the lights on.