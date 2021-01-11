Phase 1b of state’s covid-19 vaccination plan started Monday and local pharmacies are waiting for vaccines to arrive

The phones at Ivylea Pharmacy on Elmwood Avenue have been ringing off the hook Monday, since the state launched the 1B phase of it’s coronavirus vaccine plan.

“It’s been a very busy morning for us, our phones have been ringing pretty much non-stop. I’ve brought some extra staff in to help deal with the phone calls,” said Charles Barone owner Ivylea Prescription & Health Care Center.

The 1b phase allows vaccinations for folks who are 75 years or older, first responders and teachers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says it could be up to 14 weeks until some folks in these categories are vaccinated, because of supply issues. He says, right now, the state gets about 300,000 doses per week and 4.2 million doses are needed to complete both the 1A phase and the 1B phase.

Like many local pharmacies, the Ivylea Pharmacy does not yet have the vaccine in hand.

“So as of now, we’re waiting on the state to allocate the vaccine to us. We were told that we could potentially have a shipment by the end of this week,” Barone said. “So, we’re asking patients to be patient. It’s a very long process.”

Vaccines are by appointment only. New York State’s Online tool: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/Public/prescreener

Who can get the vaccine in Phase 1B? https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine

Individuals Age 75 and older

First Responder and Support Staff for First Responder Agency

Fire Service

State Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)

Local Fire Services, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)

Police and Investigations

State Police, including Troopers

State Park Police, DEC Police, Forest Rangers

SUNY Police

Sheriffs’ Offices

County Police Departments and Police Districts

City, Town, and Village Police Departments

Transit of other Public Authority Police Departments

State Field Investigations, including Department of Motor Vehicles, State Commission of Correction, Justice Center, Department of Financial Services, Inspector General, Department of Tax and Finance, Office of Children and Family Services and State Liquor Authority

Public Safety Communications

Emergency Communication and Public Safety Answering Point Personnel, including dispatchers and technicians

Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel

Court Officers

Other Police or Peace Officers

Support of Civilian Staff for Any of the above services, agencies, or facilities

Corrections

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Personnel, including correction and parole officers

Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers

Local Probation Departments, including probation officers

State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities

Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities

P-12 Schools

P-12 school or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff and support staff including bus drivers)

Contractors working in a P-12 school or school district (including contracted bus drivers)

Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare

Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Providers

Employees or Support Staff of Licensed or Registered Childcare Setting

Licensed, Registered, Approved or Legally Exempt Childcare Providers

Public Transit

Airline and airport employees

Passenger railroad employees

Subway and mass transit employees (i.e., MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NYC Transit, Upstate transit)

Ferry employees

Port Authority employee

Public bus employee

Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents

Public-facing grocery store workers

In-person college instructors

Phase 1a and Phase 1b

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to, Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff Registered Nurses Specialty medical practices of all types Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff Physical Therapists and their staff Optometrists and their staff Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides Home care workers Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program