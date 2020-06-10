Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan is right around the corner, and that means nail salons can open up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Like many other personal care industries, nail salons have been closed since late March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the third phase of the state’s reopening plan could take place as early as next week and salons like Blue Spa and Salon in West Seneca and Rejuvinex in North Buffalo are more than ready for the wave of customers that are coming in.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge, I think we’ve just come to terms with it is what it is at this point, we’re really excited to be able to open up sooner than later,” Alicia Montalvo owner of Rejuvinex.

Montalvo says they’re implementing the use of face shields and gloves during pedicures and manicures.

“We’ve already cleared out our waiting area, at this point, it’s 50 percent capacity, so we’re working every manicure chair every other pedicure tub,” she said. “Face shields gloves for every service, typically we would only use them for pedicures, but now we’ll be using them for manicures.”

Health screening questions will be asked at Blue Spa and Salon



“We have a series of five questions that will be asked to them, we will take their temperature when they come in, and their service provider will meet them at the desk and walk them back to their seat,” said Ashley Holescher manager and event planner. “For pedicure stations we now have dividers that will go up in between every single seat, we’ve also added 15 minutes to every appointment, so everything will now be sanitized for a good 15 minutes.”

In addition to nail salons, phase 3 includes tattoo shops, piercing facilities, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, UV and non-UV tanning or waxing and appearance enhancement practitioners.

