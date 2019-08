(WIVB) — AT&T and T-Mobile are teaming up to fight robocalls.

The companies announced that calls across both networks would be verified for authenticity.

Previously, call verification was only available for in-network calls, but now, it will apply to calls from T-Mobile to AT&T and vice versa.

Customers will now see “Call Verified” on their screens when they get a call.

The FCC mandated all carriers provide verification across networks by the end of the year.