Phone scammers telling people their power will be shut off

(WIVB) — A new phone scam is making the rounds nationwide, with con artists threatening to shut off your power.

The scammers told small business owner Mark Williamson that he was behind on his bill, and a crew was going to shut off the electricity, but Mark noticed a few clues.

He knew he had just recently paid his bill, and the scammers referred to his account under his name instead of the business’s name.

Williamson called National Grid and confirmed his account was up to date.

National Grid says if you get a suspicious call, hang up and call a number you know to be the electric company.