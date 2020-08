ANGOLA, NY (WIVB) With five weeks to go before many schools may reopen, the Lakeshore Central School District demonstrated how it might look come September. Students walk to their desks which are separated by six feet. They wear masks until their seated and until the teacher is six feet away, then they can bring their masks down.

"The masks are attached so if they need a mask break, they can take them off and they'll just be attached so there's no dropping them on the floor or misplacing them. They're all accounted for," said Jill Clark, principal of AJ Schmidt Elementary School. "If the teacher is teaching at the board, they don't need to have their covering on as of today."