CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
- 95-year-old celebrates birthday with Bills tailgate party
- Looking at lake breezes
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
- Cuomo says ending PAUSE order won’t be easy
- COVID-19 nurse sleeps in van at Tijuana hospital to keep her family safe