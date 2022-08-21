WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – In the last ten laps of the race, Larson pulled into first and won the race. This marked a sweep of the weekend for Larson and his second win of the Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen International in two years.

With the threat of thunderstorms, race officials announced the race would be delayed by at least half an hour. The August 21 race originally set for 3:00 p.m. was precluded by the Xfinity Series Race on Saturday. Kyle Larson won after the two front-runners—Ty Gibbs and William Byron—made contact with less than five laps to go.

Earlier on Saturday, Chase Elliott won the Cup pole, edging Larson for the top spot. Larson won the Cup Series at WGI in 2021.

Take a look at photos of some of the scenes from Go Bowling at the Glen: