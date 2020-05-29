Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a disabled Ohio teen have settled a lawsuit against a church and others over what they said was the boy's forced baptism at a picnic in 2016, the parents' attorneys said.

The confidential settlement on behalf of April and Gregg DeFibaugh and their son, identified as “V," was agreed to earlier this year in Lake County outside Cleveland. It was announced Thursday by a spokesman for the group American Atheists.