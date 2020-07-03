Photos show officers “laughingly re-enacting” chokehold, Elijah McClain family says

(CBS NEWS) – A lawyer for the family of Elijah McClain says she has seen two photos that show three Aurora officers re-enacting a police chokehold that preceded his death, reports CBS Denver. The lawyer, Mari Newman, said all three officers were in uniform, and all were smiling, reports CBS Denver’s Brian Maass.

“The callousness for human life, appalling,” Newman told the station. She added that McClain’s family had also viewed the photos.

The Aurora Police Department was set to give an update Friday into the investigation of the officers involved in the photographs, which the station reports were taken near the scene of McClain’s violent 2019 arrest. Aurora officers confronted the unarmed 23-year-old Black man on the street, and one of the officers put him in a chokehold after police said he tried to grab one of the officer’s guns. McClain was later sedated with ketamine and suffered a cardiac arrest. He died three days later.



The Aurora Police Department says the photos were taken months after the incident, in October 2019. Maass reported the photographs were shared within the department. The photos have not been released.

One of the officers depicted in the photos, Jaron Jones, resigned on Thursday. The department has said it placed three officers on leave over the photographs, but it’s not clear whether Jones was among them. The other officers involved have not been identified.

The department’s interim police chief, Vanessa Wilson, has promised to release the results of the department’s investigation and announce her decision on discipline.

The officers involved in the fatal August arrest have been moved off regular duty. A special prosecutor has been appointed to review the case following outrage and protests. The Justice Department is also investigating possible civil rights violations.

In a statement released to CBS Denver, McClains’s family said, “Just when you think the Aurora police cannot get any worse, they reach a new low.”

Read the family’s full statement below: