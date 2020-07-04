Pickup truck on fire in Grand Island hardware store parking lot causes some damage to building

Closings
PHOTO/Grand Island Fire Department Facebook

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware store on Grand Island Friday afternoon caused some damage to the store.

Grand Island firefighters responded to the parking lot around 12:35 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, a pickup truck that was parked next to the building was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, and Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Department and City of Tonawanda Fire Department provided support.

Damage to the truck is estimated at $5,000 and damage to the store was limited to $5,000 due to the quick response.

No one was injured.

