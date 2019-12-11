Pillsbury introduces Lucky Charms limited edition cookie dough flavor

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Pillsbury has rolled out a new limited edition cookie dough flavor and you if you like Lucky Charms cereal, this might be a dream come true.
You can eat Lucky Charm cookies for breakfast, or really anytime. These sweet treats are stuffed with marshmallows straight from the cereal box.
For now, the cookie dough is only being sold at select stores, including Walmart and Kroger.
In January, you should be able to find them nationwide.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Safe Ride Home 4 the Holidays through New Year’s Eve
- Cattaraugus County man enters guilty plea to rape and criminal sex act charges
- House expected to vote to fund armed forces — with days to spare
- Krispy Kreme celebrating Day of the Dozens on Thursday
- 4 Warn Weather digital forecast for December 11
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9