Pink Boots Society Buffalo’s “Hazy Girl IPA” goes on sale Friday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hazy, New England-style IPA that was brewed by a group of women in WNY’s craft beverage industry is going on sale this Friday.

“Hazy Girl IPA” is packaged in cans with a bubblegum pink label- which matches the pink rainboots worn by the Pink Boots Society.

The Pink Boot Society is a global organization of women in fermentable beverages. They get together once a year in their individual chapters to brew a collaboration beer, Katie Brown, general manager at Rusty Nickel Brewing Company and board member of Buffalo’s Pink Boots Society chapter said.

All of the chapters work with a proprietary hop for the brews, and the chapters come up with their own recipes.

“This year’s blend was very tropical and citrusy, so we decided to make a New England IPA,” Brown said.

She describes Hazy Girl IPA as smooth and soft, easy drinking with some fruitiness up front.

The beer was brewed on March 7, just before International Women’s Day.

Women from Pressure Drop Brewing Company, Live Edge Brewing, Content on Draft, Lilly Belle Meads, and Windy Brew contributed, as well as some students from ECC’s Brewing Sciences program.

The beer goes on sale in four-pack cans this Friday at Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, Pressure Drop Brewing Company, Live Edge Brewing, Lilly Belle Meads, and Windy Brew- and the proceeds will go back to the Pink Boots Society at the local and national level to help provide scholarships and continuing education opportunities for women.

“I think it’s really important we make sure the industry stays a comfortable place for women,” Brown said. “We want to make sure that women are empowered to chase their dreams, to study and learn more about beer.”

The Pink Boots Society is open to women working or retired from the craft beer industry, or currently studying in the industry.

