Pitch Perfect: Lawmakers unite to get local kids a new soccer field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lawmakers gathered at the Scajaquada Pathway in Buffalo to announce an 80-thousand dollar grant that will be used to build a new soccer field.

Senator Chris Jacobs, Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council member Joseph Golombek attended Saturday’s announcement.

They hope the new mini-pitches will encourage kids living in Black rock and Riverside to get out and play.

The Buffalo Soccer Club, West Side International Soccer, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns say they are looking forward to the new field.