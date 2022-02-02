Pizza Hut planning return to Buffalo this year

This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo shows a Pizza Hut sign at a restaurant in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pizza Hut is planning a return to Western New York by the end of the year.

That international pizza chain is seeking to open about 10 stores in the area, a company spokesperson confirmed to News 4.

Pizza Hut closed all 17 local locations in July 2020, citing the pandemic. The company said details about the location of the new stores will be available in the near future.

“We’re excited to share that Pizza Hut is indeed expanding in Western New York,” the company’s statement read. “With plans to open around ten new stores by the end of the year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve more customers in the region. More information on store locations will be available in the near future.”

Pizza Hut opened in Kansas in 1958 and now boats more than 16,000 restaurants worldwide in more than 100 countries.

The stock price of Yum! Brands (YUM), which owns KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, The Habit Burger Grill, and WingStreet, is up nearly 40 percent from July 2020, when local stores closed. The stock hit an all-time high on New Year’s Eve at $138.86.