Pizzerias see a busy day for Bills’ home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just Highmark Stadium packed the brim Saturday local pizzerias were pretty busy.

We stopped by the Just Pizza in the Elmwood Village where the orders were flooding in.

The manager says Bills Sundays are some of the busiest days of the year.

“9 O’Clock this morning, seven lines were ringing away, pizza wings all-time orders for 12, one, 1:30, two O’Clock,” said General Manager Joe Luzio.

“Since last season, I would say all 17 games, plus the playoffs, were just as busy as the Superbowl so there was no deviation to how busy we were.”

Just Pizza also had some good news about the ongoing wing shortage, the manager says the supply is finally starting to catch up. But prices haven’t come down yet.