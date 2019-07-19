Places to keep cool in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Amherst has some places where people can cool off amid the excessive heat.

Here’s where you can go to beat the heat:

Clearfield Recreation Center – 730 Hopkins Road (Friday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday from Noon – 5 p.m.)

Center for Senior Services – 370 John James Audubon Parkway (Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Northtown Center – 1615 Amherst Manor Drive (Friday from 7 a.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

Additional locations may open over the weekend.