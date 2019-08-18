Plane crashes into house in Dutchess County

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have confirmed A plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County.

A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house at 235 South Smith Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The plane left Republic Airport in Farmingdale and was heading to LaGrangeville. 3 people were aboard the plane.

News10’s Giulana Bruno spoke with neighbors who said they know the family in the house that was crashed into. “Very nice”, “family of four, mother, father and two daughters.”

“One neighbor’s husband helped one of the daughter’s escape from the house after the plane crashed into it.”