Planning Board moves forward with Buffalo development

The City of Buffalo Planning Board met Monday where they discussed two significant projects that will soon be breaking ground.

The first half of the meeting focused on the planned Albright-Knox Art Gallery expansion. Members unanimously voted to approve the project’s site plans, a major step forward for developers.

The $160 million plan includes a new building, an indoor town square and a new educating wing.

Fundraising for this project continues to be underway, with donations even coming from investors in Europe.

Gallery officials say they plan to break ground on the project by the end of the year. Items will be temporarily displayed on Northland Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side – just a couple miles from the current site.

The second half of the meeting was dedicated to a public hearing on the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Elmwood Crossing project.

This would redevelop the site of the former Women and Children’s Hospital on Bryant Street by turning it into a mixed-use site. Developers plan to bring retail, housing, office space and even a grocer to the approximately eight-acre area.

Elmwood residents also had the opportunity to weigh in on the project plans during a public comment period. Written comment period is open until July 29.

Developers say they will take all of the feedback into account as they draft their finalized environmental impact statement, which they expect to present to the board by the end of September.

According to the developers for the two projects, both are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.