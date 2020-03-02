Closings
Plastic bag ban goes into effect across NYS

Plastic bags

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time you head to the store, make sure your reusable bags are in tow.

The single-use plastic bag ban went into effect across New York State on Sunday. Customers can either bring reusable bags, sold in most grocery and retail stores, or pay a five-cent fee for paper bags.

For grocery stores like Tops, this was the first time their customers wouldn’t see any plastic bags while cashing out. The store’s spokeswoman, Kathy Sautter, says education will be key over the next few weeks.

But many have been preparing for this change for months. Recently, the NYS Health Department released tips on cleaning reusable bags.

Last week the Department of Environmental Conservation announced it wouldn’t start enforcing the ban until April 1.

