NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls “plastic bag bandit” has been arraigned in court.

Andrew J. Patterson, 29, of Niagara Falls was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held without bail.

Patterson waived his right to a felony hearing. His case is being sent to Niagara County Court.

Patterson is the suspect in a string of masked (via plastic bag) robberies in Niagara Falls on Monday.



He’s facing multiple charges including attempted robbery and resisting arrest.