Plastics company in Orchard Park helps fight off covid-19 by making protective plastic masks and shields

Professional Plastics has been in business for years and because of covid-19 they’re rising to the occasion to help their community, by making things they don’t usually make, splash shields and face guards.

“So, the plastic face shields are obviously used by our health professionals in the hospitals and nursing homes and so forth when they’re giving treatment for covid-19,” Mark Casey, executive vice president director of professional plastics. “It prevents exposure or splashing of the patient onto the face.”

The face guards go into production on Monday. They plan on making thousands and donating their first 1 thousand face guards to the local hospitals.

“It brings the whole team together, locally, and we’re able to support the community with the products that we’ll be able to supply,” Matthew Lee, director of manufacturing for professional plastics.