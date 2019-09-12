Plate Expectations aims to sustain, expand Meals on Wheels program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – September is Hunger Action Month and Thursday night, FeedMore WNY is giving community members the chance to take action while having a lot of fun.

The 16th annual Plate Expectations event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the new Resurgence Brewing building on Chicago Street.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food and drinks, a wine wall and balloon pop game, auctions, raffles and more.

VIP tickets also include a special pint glass and the opportunity to climb the rock wall at that site.

FeedMore WNY reps say the more people who get in on the fun Thursday night at Plate Expectations, the more people they can serve in the community.

“FeedMore WNY could not continue our mission of providing dignity, hope, and a brighter future for our neighbors in need without events like Plate Expectations,” said FeedMore WNY communications director Catherine Shick, “So all the funds raised tonight will continue to sustain and grow our Meals on Wheels program allowing us to help even more of our vulnerable community members.”

Tickets for Plate Expectations are available at the door or online. Click here to buy tickets.

Plate Expectations is one of several events happening in the coming days to help support FeedMore WNY and its programs.

Ride on out for the 19th Annual Food Bank of WNY Motorcycle Run and Rally/Car Cruise In at the Newell-Faulkner American Legion Post 880 at 2912 Legion Drive, Eden, NY on September 14, 2019. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride begins at 11 a.m. The motorcycle run travels throughout Western New York and ends right where it begins at American Legion Post 880. The rally includes food, beverages, raffles, vendors, “dice runs” and live entertainment all day. Proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY’s Food Bank program.

Tickets for the Motorcycle Rally/Car Cruise In are available at the door or here. You do not have to ride to participate in the rally.