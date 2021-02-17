Plattsburgh man arrested after assaulting New York State trooper

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a New York State trooper.

The New York State Police have confirmed the arrest Kyon T. Johnson, 42, of Plattsburgh, New York. According to State Police, troopers first responded to a report of a disorderly subject on February 12 where Johnson was found to be intoxicated and threatening staff and other residents.

Troopers stated that while attempting to take Johnson into custody, he assaulted on trooper, causing him to sustain a head injury. Johnson was then tasered by Police, and he continued to resist arrest.

State Police added that Johnson was take into custody following a bite on his right upper leg by a NYSP canine. He was the taken to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where he was treated.

Upon release, Johnson was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest.

NYSP confirmed that Johnson was virtually arraigned by the Town of Black Brook Court and remanded to the Clinton County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court at a later date.