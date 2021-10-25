Playground shooting injures an 11-year-old on Buffalo’s west side

An 11-year-old girl is on the mend after Buffalo police say she was grazed with a bullet while at Massachusetts Avenue Park.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say someone fired a shot into the air, hitting the girl’s leg.

She was taken to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

“It’s terrible. You’re at a park. Unfortunately there was a fight involving several other young individuals. At the time she was leaving, that’s when shots were reported to have been fired at that location,” said Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Deputy Police Commissioner.

Local anti-violence officials say the key to stopping gun violence is outreach.

“Leaning into the idea and notion of recognizing when our youth are in pain, when our youth are frustrated, when they’re agitated,” said James Giles Back to Basics Outreach Ministries Inc President. “When they’re frustrated we have to begin to look at what’s going on behind that.”

According to the Erie County District attorney’s office, in 2020, there were 7 gun-related homicides where the victim was under 20 years old. This year, that number is eight.