BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Public parks in the City of Batavia will remain open, but all playground areas, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, pavilions, and other facilities used for congregating are closed for public use.

In a Monday press release, the city also declared that the state’s restrictions on congregating will be observed in city parks.

All public parks in the city are closed from dusk until dawn and closures will be enforced, the press release adds.