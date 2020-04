HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Town of Hamburg is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hamburg is closing its playgrounds for public use starting Monday, April 6. Town Supervisor Jim Shaw says staff will monitor the most heavily trafficked parks to ensure the rules are enforced and that the move was “essential to the health and safety of the community.”







Taking a walk or jogging will be permitted. Residents are asked to continue to comply with social distancing.