Pod-Con shines the spotlight on podcasters and the art of podcasts

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers came together to celebrate all things podcast at the first ever WNY Pod-Con at the Frontier Fire Hall Saturday.

The day featured live show tapings, panel discussions, and an opportunity for fans to meet the faces behind the mics on some of their favorite podcasts on the BICBP-Radio Network and beyond.

“We go to conventions all the time like Nickle City Con, Rock Con, and so many others, and the focal point is always the big names, the celebrities, the athletes,” said Matthew Johnson, the director of promotions for the BICBP-Radio Network. “Podcasts don’t really get that time to shine, so I wanted to open up this opportunity to give them that.”

And, Pod-Con is an opportunity to celebrate the art of the podcast itself.

There’s a podcast out there covering just about any topic you could imagine.

“All the podcasts here, we all come from different backgrounds, different upbringings, different beliefs, different likes and interests, and you’re bound to find a podcast out there where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I agree with this guy, I can listen to him often,'” Johnson said.

Johnson adds podcasts give the listener something you really can’t get from traditional radio: the ability to listen to exactly what you want on your own schedule.

“Some people have podcasts that go three minutes, some go an hour, some go an hour and a half, and even longer than that. and I think the important thing about it is the flexibility where, ‘okay, I’m listening to this on my ride to work, I’ll pause it and just resume it as soon as I’m done with it,'” he said.

Pod-Con continues at the Frontier Fire Hall through 6 p.m. Saturday.

You can also hear many of the podcasts featured at the event on iTunes, Spotify, and bicbp-radio.com