Polar Bear Swim too cold? Check out the “Chicken Swim” in Irving on Thursday

Cold water “chickens”, it’s your time to shine.

The second annual “Chicken Swim for Charity” is this Thursday at Cabana Sam’s Beach Bar & Grill in Irving.

The event is an offshoot of the annual Polar Bear Swim in Irving, organizer Pamela Forge said on Monday.

“It’s for chickens like me, who won’t jump into Lake Erie in January!” Forge laughed.

Forge attributes the birth of the Chicken Swim to the Buffalo Bills.

“If you recall, a year and a half ago, the Bills were in the playoffs, and it was the same day as the Polar Bear Swim,” Forge said. “We were really down on donations, so I thought maybe it would be a chance to make up for some of those lost donations.”

The event seeks to raise $6,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation for a new exam table.

A minimum pledge for the event is $10.

Swimmers are encouraged to dress up, and there will be prizes awarded for “Best Dressed Swimmer” and the swimmer who generates the most pledges.

Registration for the all-ages event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and the swim starts at 6:30 p.m.

Swimmers can enjoy an extended happy hour from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with music by the Screaming Pineapples from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For a pledge sheet or more information, email Forge at pforge@exploreny.net or call (716) 934-3775 or 430-3775.

Pledge sheets can be picked up at Cabana Sam’s or Sunset Bay Deli.

If you can’t make the swim but still want to donate to the cause, donations can be sent to the WCHOB Behavioral Health Center at Buffalo General Medical Center at 1028 Main St. Buffalo, 14202, c/o Chicken Swim.