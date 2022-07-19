GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department issued an alert for a missing person Wednesday.

According to investigators, 46-year-old Keri Anne Heine was last seen leaving her home on Armstrong Road in Greece Sunday morning.

She was operating a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with a New York license plate number JKK1273.

Police say Heine has not communicated with her family, friends, or co-workers since her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greece Police Department at (585) 581-4016. Tips can also be sent to GPDTips@greeceny.gov.

Additional photos of Heine: