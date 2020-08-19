Police arrest 2 Vermonters driving with cocaine in diaper bag

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Artiqua J. Dubois, 27, and Gaill M. Jones, 51, both of Burlington, Vermont, after allegedly finding crack cocaine hidden in their diaper bag.

Authorities say Dubois was pulled over for a traffic violation on Interstate 87 in Wilton. They say the trooper speaking with Dubois observed signs of drug use and searched the vehicle.

Police say that a 2-year-old was in the back seat of the car. The trooper allegedly found about 60 grams of crack cocaine hidden in a diaper bag.

Dubois and Jones were arrested and processed in Wilton. A release from state police did not reveal how custody of the 2-year-old was handled during the arrest.

The driver and passenger are facing identical charges: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled narcotic drug substance, and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted on all three charges, they could each face as much as 51 years behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.