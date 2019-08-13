Police: Baby formula swapped with flour, returned to store

PHOENIX, AZ. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after suspects replaced baby formula with flour and then returned the cans to a Arizona Walmart for a refund.

Police were alerted when parents purchased the tampered formula.

KPNX reported that 9-month-old Adeline was crying, vomiting and refusing her bottle.

When her mother looked at the baby formula, she realized it looked wrong.

“I looked at the milk and I realize something’s definitely weird, the color is different, the texture was different,” Madeline Roque said.

“Then when I poured the bottle in the sink, and I saw how it got. That’s when it just hit me. I saw how it clumped up, and in my head, I’m like my daughter’s stomach is just the same, or even worse,” she said.

Realizing the “formula” was flour, she reported it to police.

Walmart says it is investigating the incident. Local police say they have investigated other cases of people buying baby formula, swapping it out for flour, and returning it for cash.