BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police tell us a chase ended in a crash at Seneca Street and Roanoke Parkway

Right now we know that both Buffalo Police and West Seneca Police are involved in the investigation.

A police officer at the scene told News 4 there were injuries in the crash, but that no officers were hurt.

This is a developing story, News 4 will update when more information is made available.