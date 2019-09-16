Police: Drunk driver charged with going wrong way on I-86

TOWN OF ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man is facing a slew of charges after an alleged drunk driving incident on I-86.

New York State police say Colin Vosburg, 32, of Freedom, was driving east on the westbound lanes of the road in the Town of Angelica.

Police found him parked in the median.

After they say he was driving the vehicle while drunk, he was taken into custody and given a breath test. According to police, he was more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

Vosburg was charged with aggravated DWI after getting convicted of driving drunk in the past 10 years, along with reckless driving, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway and driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

He was additionally charged with some traffic violations.

Vosburg was remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail. He’ll be in court later this month.