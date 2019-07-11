Police: Drunk driver crashes into vehicle at stop sign after previous conviction

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man has been charged with felony aggravated DWI after police say he caused a crash in Tonawanda.

On Tuesday night, Tonawanda police responded to the crash at the intersection of Niagara and Hinds streets.

There, they say Stanley Aldrow, 48, drove a minivan off the roadway and struck another vehicle that was sitting at a stop sign on Hinds.

Neither Aldrow or the other driver, a 30-year-old Tonawanda woman, were injured, but both vehicles had to be towed.

Aldrow, who was previously convicted of DWI in 2016, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percent — more than three times the legal limit, police say.

Police say he told them he “was drinking Jim Beam in [his] vehicle.”

Officers also say Aldrow was driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

In addition to the felony charges of DWI, aggravated DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, Aldrow was also accused of other traffic crimes related to the crash.

He was held on $750 bail.