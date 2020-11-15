Police: High winds knock down a number of trees in Buffalo

Tree knocked down by wind in South Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– High winds have caused a number of trees to go down in the City of Buffalo, and police are urging motorists to use caution while driving.

Traffic signals at Bailey Avenue and Seneca Street are affected. Buffalo Police tweeted a reminder intersections should be treated as a four-way stop.

