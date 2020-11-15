Police: High winds knock down a number of trees in Buffalo

GLENDALE, A.Z. (WIVB) -- The 7-2 Buffalo Bills faced another NFC West test on Sunday as they traveled to take on the 5-3 Arizona Cardinals.

With Dean Marlowe and Levi Wallace out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after possible exposure to COVID-positive Josh Norman, the Cardinals exploited the Bills' defense early. On the first possession of the game, Arizona takes it 75-yards on eight runs and five passes, but on a critical third and goal, rookie Dane Jackson steps up and makes the play of his career with a huge pass breakup of Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. The Bills force Arizona to kick a field goal, and the Cardinals take a 3-0 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.