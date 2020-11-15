Police: High winds knock down a number of trees in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– High winds have caused a number of trees to go down in the City of Buffalo, and police are urging motorists to use caution while driving.
Traffic signals at Bailey Avenue and Seneca Street are affected. Buffalo Police tweeted a reminder intersections should be treated as a four-way stop.
BREAKING: Due to the high winds- a number of trees are down in the city of Buffalo. Also traffic signals are being affected including one at Bailey & Seneca. Motorists asked to use caution and treat intersections as 4 way stops if signals are out.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) November 15, 2020
