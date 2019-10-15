Police in Wellsville asking residents to check for any missing property after man arrested for burglary

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wellsville Police are asking residents to check for any missing items on their property after a man was charged with burglary Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, Zackery Tesson, 31, of Wellsville was charged with second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools following an early morning break-in at a Grover Street residence.

Tesson is accused of entering the home wearing a black ski mask and carrying a backpack full of tools and knives. He was confronted by two residents after he entered their bedroom.

He was taken into custody while attempting to flee the residence on foot.

Police recovered items that did not belong to the homeowners where the break-in occurred and are asking Wellsville residents to check to see if anything is missing.

Tesson was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 cash bail.

Contact the Wellsville Police Department at (585) 593-5600 to file a report.