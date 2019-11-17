Police investigate armed robbery near Buffalo States Coyer Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – University Police are investigating an armed robbery

The incident happened Friday night around 8:15 p.m., along Iroquois Drive north of Coyer Field, behind the fields scoreboard.

A student was out running when he was approached by a suspect who displayed a large black handgun. The victim turned over his property, which was later recovered, before fleeing the scene unharmed.

The suspect was last seen walking westbound toward Grant Street, is described as a black male, 5’11”, 140-145 pounds, with short hair, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at (716) 878-6333 or the UPD Anonymous Tip Line at (716) 878-3166.