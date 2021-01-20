Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal Clarence crash

TOWN OF CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB)- The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday.

Officials say around 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a multi-car crash at the intersection of Main and Goodrich Roads in the Town of Clarence.

A truck heading west on Main struck a vehicle head-on; that vehicle was waiting at the intersection to turn onto Goodrich Road. The truck then hit two other vehicles near the intersection.

Clarence resident Jeanette Helms was pulled from her vehicle by emergency responders who administered first aid. She died at the scene.

The driver of the westbound truck was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading to the crash is asked to call 716.858.2903 and refer to CL# 21-004626.