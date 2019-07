Orchard Park Police are investigating a crash that injured a police officer.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Duerr road and California road.

Police say a 79-year-old man was driving a pickup truck south on California Road when he ran a stop sign hitting the passenger side of the police car.

The driver of the truck, his passenger and the officer were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The officer was treated for a head injury and is in stable condition.