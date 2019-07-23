Police looking for man in connection with death of Rochester native

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the death of a Rochester native, whose body was found in a garage after being reported missing earlier this month.

Samuel Ortiz’s disappearance was reported to police on July 7.

Two days later, his car was found torched in flames in Florida.

Four days after that, Ortiz’s body was discovered in Rochester.

Police say Ortiz’s bank card was stolen, and was used in the same area where his body was found at the time he went missing.

Police are asking for anyone who can identify the man in the video above to call 911. They believe he may have played a role in this case.